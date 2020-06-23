Durham County Board of Elections prepares for 2020 early voting



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Board of Elections is preparing for 2020 General Election early voting.

Early voting locations and hours of operations are a major part of getting ready, officials say.

The Board of Elections is scheduled to begin early voting plans for the 2020 general election during its July 9 meeting.

Public comments are essential during the planning phase. If you would like to share your thoughts on the early voting period for the 2020 General Election, please go to the board of elections website.

The public comment survey is scheduled to close on July 7, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.