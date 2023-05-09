DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County leaders plan to spend more money on expanding pre-Kindergarten services across the county as part of its proposed budget.

The proposal would spend an additional $1.3 million, adding up to nearly $8 million spent on countywide pre-K expansion.

The county said it wants to be able to expand services for up to 100 students next year alone. Durham Public School officials told CBS 17 they would use that money to help create more room for pre-K students at several existing schools and hire more teachers and assistants.

“We are always looking at our existing programs as space is available whether or not those classrooms could be conducive to a pre-K, a young learner,” said Dr. Deborah Pitman, assistant superintendent of specialized services for DPS.

The school district said it hopes to also use the money from the proposed budget to include pre-K classrooms in its new schools as part of the district’s capital improvement plan.

Pitman said making more room is a vital need as Durham keeps growing.

“The community has more four-year-olds than currently we have slots to serve four-year-olds,” Pitman said.

The county said it will host a public hearing May 22, then the final budget will be approved June 12.