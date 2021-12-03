Durham county, city fire marshals issue burn ban within 100 ft. of occupied building

Some gas fire pits are allowed during campfire bans. Just make sure to check with your local authorities first.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The state Forest Service issued a burning ban on Monday and now the Durham County and City fire marshals have issued a ban of their own.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture Forest Service’s ban does not apply within 100 feet of occupied dwellings.

“To protect Durham residents and the environment, the Fire Marshals in Durham County and the City of Durham today issued a local burning ban within 100 feet of all occupied dwellings,” a release from Durham officials said.

This ban is effective immediately and will remain in effect until further notice.

The local burning ban includes fires used in:

Recreational fires

Backyard fire pits

Portable outdoor fireplaces

Open burning of yard vegetation

The dry conditions are what led authorities to institutes the burn ban.

“These dry conditions with additional fuel load from the fall foliage combined with light winds make conditions ideal for an out-of-control fire. The releasing of embers by one of these fuel sources are impossible to contain and could result in a fire,” officials said.

The use of outdoor grills and smokers are still allowed.

“We appreciate residents’ understanding and willingness to protect our community,” said Durham County Chief Fire Marshal Jason Shepherd.

Residents are also asked to follow these additional fire safety tips: