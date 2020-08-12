Durham County Clerk’s Office employee tests positive for COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– An employee at the Durham County Clerk’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent out by the courthouse.

From August 3 through August 11, the employee worked only in their division on the second floor, the statement said.

According to the statement, there was minimal courthouse exposure and the employee last worked in the building on Friday.

Those who may be at risk of exposure will be contacted by local health officials through contract tracing, the statement said.

“Judicial Branch employees are critical infrastructure workers. If you do not have symptoms, the CDC and DHHS recommend that you continue to take precautions and self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms,” the statement said.

The Clerk’s Office is temporarily closed. In the meantime, you can take all filings to Special Proceedings at the courthouse.