Durham County commissioner calls vote to oust manager ‘racist’

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Board of Commissioners voted not to extend the contract of manager Wendell Davis during a special meeting on Thursday.

The commissioners voted 3-2 to end the contract with Davis, which is set to expire on June 29.

Chairperson Brenda Howerton and commissioner Nimasheena Burns were the two to vote against.

Burns called the decision to oust Davis racist.

Howerton, in a prepared statement, said she was left with a “knee on the neck of a Black man.”

Howerton added that the move was the “most racially motivated” she has experienced in her 12 years of service.

“We are here because last year, the county manager, Mr. Wendell Davis, had the audacity to call to our attention the fact that he and county staff were experiencing racial bias by a Commissioner (Heidi) Carter, a white woman,” Howerton said.