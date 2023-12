DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Board of Commissioners elected its new chair and vice chair Monday during a work session.

Allam (Durham County)

Burns (Durham County)

Commissioner Nida Allam was elected chair and Commissioner Nimasheena Burns as vice chair, both by a 5-0 vote, according to a news release.

The board will hold the final scheduled regular session of 2023 on Dec. 11.

Both have served on the board since 2020.