Durham County COVID-19 nurse wins $1 million in second-chance drawing

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham County nurse who works in the COVID-19 unit of a long-term care facility won $1 million on a lottery second-chance drawing, according to a release from the North Carolina Education Lottery (NCEL).

Terri Watkins didn’t believe the call she received to let her know she won was real — but it most certainly was.

“I thought that it was a scam. I was a little upset actually” she told the NCEL. “I thought that it was not real, couldn’t be real. It’s still something that I really don’t believe, I’m still in some shock here.”

Watkins’ entry was picked from more than 513,000 entries in the final $300,000,000 Supreme Riches second-chance drawing last week.

According to the NCEL, winners of second-chance drawings receive a phone call or email to let them know they won a prize. In Watkins’ case, she got a phone call.

“I’m a nurse and I work in the COVID unit at a long-term care facility,” said Watkins. “Just seeing some of the things that I’ve had to see, I am very thankful. I had been praying for something to help me with this situation. It really is a great thing. I’m very blessed.”

Watkins claimed her prize last Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

The big winner had the option to take the $1 million as an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000 before taxes. Watkins chose the lump sum and ended up taking home $424,500 after state and federal tax withholdings.

“I’m just gonna take it slow and easy and figure out what I’m gonna do,” Watkins told the NCEL. “I would love a new home, but I’ve just got to take time and put it in the right place.”