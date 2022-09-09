DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Since early August, Durham children have been working vigorously in hopes of seeing his or her artwork appear as a sticker for those who vote at the polls this fall.

And now, one girl has learned her design made the cut.

The Durham Board of Elections tweeted Annabel Swansey’s design of a red bull in front of a yellow Durham city with the words ‘I Voted!’ in the blue night sky had won early Friday morning.

The tweet also said all kids who go with their parents to the polls this fall will get one of Annabel’s stickers.