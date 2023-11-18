RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just as Durham County deputies are being joined by two new K-9s, Raleigh police are saying a final farewell to a retired pooch who was a dual-purpose patrol narcotics dog.

K-9 Kota, who joined Raleigh police in June 2010, served with the department for nine full years, according to a Friday news release from Raleigh Police Department.

K-9 Kota was “known for prolific tracking finds and arrests of fleeing suspects,” a release with several photos said. His partner was Raleigh Police Sgt. Michelle Lyman. K-9 Kota was laid to rest on Nov. 11.

K-9 Kota wearing a police officer’s hat. Photo from Raleigh Police Department.

K-9 Kota with his partner was Raleigh Police Sgt. Michelle Lyman. Photo from Raleigh Police Department.

K-9 Kota when he retired in 2019 after serving for nine full years. Photo from Raleigh Police Department.

“He absolutely loved coming to work each and every day and will be missed,” officers said in the release.

On the bright side, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office will have two new K-9 partners coming aboard.

Deputy Midgette with K-9 Crash and Deputy Riley with K-9 Vader recently completed their training, the sheriff’s office said in a Friday news release.

Deputy Midgette with K-9 Crash and Deputy Riley with K-9 Vader recently completed training. Photo from Durham County Sheriff’s Office

“The teams spent the last month preparing to join the existing members already on the job at Durham County Sheriff’s Office,” officials said.

The sheriff’s office K-9 unit provides several services, including explosives detection, searching for people and evidence, and narcotics detection.

“We look forward to seeing the great things these new partners will do. Welcome to the team!” the Durham County news release said.