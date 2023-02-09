DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Durham County are looking for a second person involved in a road-rage shooting at a gas station.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Tiffany R. Carr is at large and is wanted on two counts of child abuse and two counts of storage of firearms to protect minors.

Deputies say Carr is believed to have been the passenger in a white Audi whose driver fired multiple shots into a Ford Mustang after the two cars collided Sunday at the Han-Dee Hugo’s off U.S. 70 and Pleasant Drive.

Deputies say those two charges were added to the arrest warrant for 32-year-old Ira Brandon Thorpe. He was previously charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by felon.

Thorpe is accused of firing a rifle multiple times from his vehicle at the Mustang as it drove away from the scene.

No one was injured, but the gunshots damaged the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said a total of eight rifle shell casings were recovered from the gas station’s parking lot.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the wanted subject is asked to call the sheriff’s office at either 911, 919-560-0900 or Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.