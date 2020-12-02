Durham County deputies looking for suspect after man stabbed multiple times at his home

LEBANON, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham County deputies are looking for a man accused of stabbing a man multiple times in his home Wednesday afternoon, a news release said.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Bivens Road, which is north of Durham in the county. They arrived to find a person who lived at the house “had been stabbed multiple times during an altercation with a man he knew,” the release said.

Charles Cleveland Majette Jr. (Courtesy of the Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office, with the assistance of a K-9 unit, searched the surrounding for the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Charles Cleveland Majette Jr. He is described as 6 feet tall and about 200 pounds. It’s believed he left the area sometime after the stabbing, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0900.