Durham County deputy injured while chasing 3 suspects on foot

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham County deputy was injured as he chased three suspects Wednesday afternoon following a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said.

Around 3 p.m., the deputy witnessed a vehicle speeding and attempted to pull that vehicle over, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the suspect vehicle refused to stop and sped away. As the suspect vehicle drove off, the deputy saw someone in the vehicle throw a gun out the window.

The suspect vehicle stopped on Salvone Court where three people ran from the scene.

As the deputy chased them on foot, he was injured and later taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

The three suspects were apprehended and the weapon that was thrown from the vehicle was recovered.

The deputy’s injuries were non-life threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

No other information was immediately available.

More headlines from CBS17.com: