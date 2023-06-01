DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a collision during a drug investigation Thursday.

Just after 1 p.m., investigators from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office Anti-Crime and Narcotics Unit (SAC/Narc), as part of an ongoing investigation into heroin and fentanyl trafficking, were conducting a drug investigation in the area of I-85 and Guess Road.

The subject of the investigation was stopped at a retail establishment at the time. As investigators approached them, they fled from the area.

The deputies, who were in an unmarked vehicle and operating lights and siren, pursued the vehicle for about one mile. At the intersection of Guess Road and Broad Street, the sheriff’s office vehicle and another driver collided, the sheriff’s office said.

That vehicle was occupied by its driver and two small, unrestrained, dogs. Sheriff’s office personnel stopped to render aid to the driver involved in the crash. The driver was taken to a local hospital to be assessed for injury. One of the dogs died in the crash.

The sheriff’s office informed the North Carolina State Highway Patrol of the crash who responded to investigate. No sheriff’s office personnel were injured in this incident.

The drug investigation is continuing