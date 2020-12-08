Durham County detention officer fired, accused of bringing tobacco products into facility

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham County Detention officer has been fired and charged after investigators say he smuggled tobacco products inside of the facility, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Terrence Tyrell Austin, 33, of Henderson is the former officer in question. Investigators say detainees were discovered smoking cigarettes in the facility.

Through the course of the investigation into the source of the contraband, it was discovered that Austin brought the tobacco products into the facility, the sheriff’s office said.

As a direct result, Austin was charged with one count of providing tobacco/vapor products to an inmate. He posted a $1,000 secured bond and was released.

“Activities that threaten the public trust in the Durham County Sheriff’s Office and create an unsafe environment for the people housed in the facility are unacceptable”, said Sheriff Birkhead. “Our sworn officers – be they deputies or detention officers such as in this specific case – are held to a higher standard. This type of criminal behavior cannot and will not be tolerated.

“Upon learning of the charges against Officer Austin, I made the decision to terminate him immediately,” Birkhead continued. “My office is accountable to the public the same way our officers are.”

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.