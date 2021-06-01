Durham County detention officer placed on leave following Raleigh arrest

Raequan Dashawn McDaniel (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 24-year-old Durham County detention officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested Sunday in Raleigh on a DWI and weapons charge, the sheriff said.

Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead announced Tuesday that Raequan Dashawn McDaniel will be on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation into the arrest.

Arrest records show McDaniel was arrested by Raleigh police around 3 a.m. on Glenwood Avenue.

He was charged with driving while impaired and carrying a concealed gun while or after consuming alcohol.

McDaniel has been with the sheriff’s office since 2019.

Further information was not released.

