Durham County employees to work remotely to conserve fuel during shortage across NC

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham County employees will work remotely when possible until further notice as a measure for limiting fuel use as North Carolina experiences shortages following the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack.

Durham County Manager Wendell Davis announced the response to the fuel shortage Wednesday evening. He ordered that fueling county vehicles be limited to “mission-critical activities only,” a news release said.

Priority is given to public safety vehicles responding to emergency calls for service.

In addition to having employees work remotely as possible, non-essential training and travel have been paused, the release said.

Davis said the county will monitor the situation as it develops.

The Colonial Pipeline was the target of a ransomware cyberattack on May 7. Since then, a run of panic-buying led to a shortage of gas in North Carolina and across the Southeast. According to GasBuddy, almost two-thirds of North Carolina’s gas stations are without fuel.

Gas prices are averaging $3 per gallon for the first time since 2014.

Colonial announced Wednesday around 5 p.m. that it initiated the restart of its operations. However, it will be several days before everything is returned to normal.