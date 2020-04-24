Durham County extends stay-at-home order until May 15

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials in Durham County have taken actions to extend its stay-at-home order past the date that Gov. Roy Cooper put in place for the entire state of North Carolina.

Durham County’s stay-at-home order was extended until May 15. The order was originally set to expire on April 30.

Gov. Cooper says the order for the state will remain in place until at least May 8.

In a news release, city and county officials said even though the curve is flattening, they do not want to reopen too quickly.

The amended order also sets new social distancing and sanitation requirements for employers, and the amendment goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday.

The amendment requires employers to conduct basic health screenings at the beginning of employees’ shifts.

The amendment also sets new requirements for realtors as it now allows three showings of a home per day. Previously, realtors could only show one home per day. It also requires anyone entering a home to wear a mask and gloves.

And finally, the amendment expands curbside pickup to all retail businesses. It says any business including non-essential goods and services may operate by delivery or curbside delivery.

“I am happy that Durham residents have been adhering to the stay-at home order,” added Mayor Steve Schewel. “While we are all anxious for businesses to open and for us all to get back to some semblance of normal, there is still a critical need for Durham to stay the course until we have met the guidelines set by Governor Cooper for testing, tracing and trends. I hope the changes in this amendment for retail businesses will provide some relief. However, with many Durham people still becoming ill due to COVID-19, it is essential that we move toward re-opening in a measured way. Together, we are saving lives.”

County officials said they are working with experts at Duke University to develop a plan for reopening businesses in Durham.