Durham County FOP calls for more officers, checkpoints to help curb rising violence

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Twenty-seven people were shot in Durham during the month of September. According to data from the Durham Police Department, 226 people have been shot in Durham so far this year compared to the 132 people who had been this time last year.

That means shootings are up 40 percent this year compared to last year.

In the wake of the recent gun violence, the Durham County Fraternal Order of Police is calling on city leaders to allow them to take a more “proactive approach” to fighting crime in the Bull City. No one with the Durham County FOP was available to speak on camera. But, in an email, members said they need more officers to combat the recent spike in gun violence.

“Current staffing levels on Uniform Patrol are not adequate which makes it difficult for them to conduct additional proactive enforcement when they are not answering calls for service,” the email from the FOP reads.

“The department is continuing to utilize overtime to provide additional staffing for patrol. However, this is only a Band-Aid approach.”

The email also said that they need discretionary officers who are part of a High Enforcement Abatement Team (HEAT) that will focus on addressing specific problems in each district where violent crime is occurring. FOP members also said they would like to start doing driver’s license checkpoints again, as they said they have not done checkpoints since March 2017.

Eric Weaver is a former Durham police officer who served between 2000 to 2006. He said that driver’s license checkpoints would help keep violent offenders off the streets.

“It was a very efficient way to sort out folks that have warrants,” Weaver said. “If you aggressively enforce it and then put people in jail, then they’re not out there to victimize someone else.”

However, Durham police said in a statement on Monday that these checkpoints were “minimally effective in deterring crime and they disproportionately were targeting minority communities.”

But even as race and over-policing are huge concerns right now, Weaver said that taking a more proactive policing approach is still the best way to address the current problem with crime for right now.

“It would be great if we could win the hearts and minds of everyone instead of becoming a gang member,” Weaver said. “But until someone can, the only thing we can do is to separate the bad guys from good guys and keep good guys safe.”

Durham City Councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton said he agrees with the Chief of Police’s decision to do away with police checkpoints. But, he also said that it is important that everyone come together to help decide the best way to tackle this problem.

“There’s a role for the police, but we also have to address root causes and spend money on initiatives that would make police contact less likely,” Middleton said.

The Durham County FOP also said that they argue that the Durham County Jail is a revolving door where violent offenders are not given proper punishment for certain crimes.

Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry the following statement about how they are handling recent cases related to gun crimes:

“At the start of my administration, I re-structured the DA’s Office and our policies to focus on violent crimes and holding accountable the people who commit them. That is what we have done since I was sworn in and so I disagree with any assertion that my office does not take cases involving gun violence seriously. Myself and my staff are in frequent communication with police department and sheriff’s office leadership about the complex issue of gun crimes in our community and the work we are doing together to address it. I welcome further conversation with any member of our community about building a Durham that is safer for all of us.”

More headlines from CBS17.com: