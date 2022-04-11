DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham County gun buyback program — held the same weekend that two people were killed and four others were wounded in Durham shootings — collected nearly 100 firearms, officials said Monday.

On Saturday, people sold their old and used guns to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office in an effort that authorities said was to fight gun violence in the city and county.

The event was held at Mount Vernon Baptist Church and outside Durham County Stadium.

The sheriff’s office paid gift cards of different values for various guns. Owners of long guns were given $100, handguns were worth $150 and officials paid $200 for “assault rifles,” Birkhead said.

“I was pleased to see our community turn out in great numbers as cars were lined up and down the block,” Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said in a news release Monday.

The Durham Police Department said have been more than 180 shootings in the city so far this year compared to this same time last year.

Birkhead said the event took place after residents asked for such a program.

“This is a direct result of the community asking us to be proactive in getting guns off the streets and getting unsecured guns out of homes and out of vehicles because when those home invasions occur or those vehicles are broken into, a lot of guns are stolen,” Birkhead said.