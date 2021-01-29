Durham County health stops making new COVID-19 vaccine appointments after not getting enough doses

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Health Department is temporarily stopping new vaccine appointments.

They’re already booked through mid-April and aren’t receiving enough doses from the state to make more appointments, officials say.

Gilbert Reyes works in an eye clinic and has an autoimmune disorder, so he was excited to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s just one step closer to being able to not wear masks every day,” said Reyes. “The more people that get the vaccine, the more we can go back to normal.”

He said he booked an appointment to get vaccinated through the Durham County Health Department. He couldn’t get one until March.

“It was a long wait,” said Reyes.

On Thursday night, the health department announced they can’t book any new appointments.

No currently scheduled ones have to be canclled or postponed as of now.

Officials said they are not receiving enough vaccine from the state to do more.

“It’s kind of weird feeling like, ‘Cool, I got it, but, oh I hope they get more,'” said Reyes.

The county health director has expressed concerns about this before.

“Everything is very dependent on vaccine allocation from the state,” Durham County health director Rod Jenkins said last week. “The demand is there, we just need the vaccine in order to fulfill our mission.”

County officials said they’re glad they’re not having to cancel any appointments, but they hope they can get more vaccine doses to start up appointments again by the end of February.

There are also efforts being made on the federal level so everyone can get more doses.

“I’m hoping on that that that’ll go through and that’ll help North Carolina and the rest of the country get the vaccines they need,” said Reyes.

People can still sign up for the Durham County Health Department vaccine waitlist by clicking here.

A mass vaccine clinic is still expected to come to Durham soon. Officials have not yet released all the details.