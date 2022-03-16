DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham County leaders on Wednesday announced they hired a racial equity officer. The position, created in 2019, aims to support efforts to build a shared understanding that “deeply racialized systems are costly and depress outcomes and life chances for all groups.”

Dr. Yesenia Merino brings more than 20 years of experience to the position. Her background includes community engagement, capacity building, and equity-centered evaluation and research, a news release said.

Merino most recently served as director of inclusive excellence, education, and training at the University of North Carolina Gillings School of Global Public Health. She also previously worked with nonprofits and government organizations like the NIH and CDC, the release said.

“I’m ecstatic to join Durham County in this new role,” Merino said in the release. “I look forward to serving my community as racial equity officer and working with diverse groups to do my part to foster an inclusive environment for all who live, work, and play in Durham.”

Merino will start Monday.