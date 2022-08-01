DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Children in Durham County are invited to enter a contest to design a new “I Voted” sticker ahead of this fall’s elections.

The Durham County Board of Elections announced the contest Monday, that is being held in conjunction with Kids Voting Durham, officials said in a news release.

The contest is open to all kindergarten to 12th-grade students, including homeschooled children, in Durham County, the news release said.

The winning design will be chosen in part by other students and will be given to children going to the polls with their parents.

The design must be in a 2-inch circle and the deadline for submissions is Aug. 12 by 5 p.m., officials said. Only one submission will be allowed per child.

The winner of the sticker contest will receive a custom plaque with an engraving of their design, a monetary prize from the Durham County Board of Elections and possibly other prizes donated by supportive businesses, according to officials.

Click here to read the rules and submit a sticker design.