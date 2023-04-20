DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are on pace to confiscate well over 1,000 guns in the city by the end of 2023.

On Thursday, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office and the city’s police department released gun seizure statistics for the first few months of the year.

From January 1 to mid-April, DPD reports it seized 340 firearms. This comes as Durham sees an influx of shooting deaths involving local youth.

On Monday during her State of the City Address, Mayor Elaine O’Neal called on the community to come together and end gun violence.

“We have to figure out why our young people are killing each other, and we’re going to have to take ownership of that,” she said. “You cannot be afraid of the streets of Durham.”

Meanwhile, when it comes to Durham County, sheriff’s deputies seized 55 firearms through April 13. Exactly 243 firearms were seized all of last year by deputies.

DeWarren Langley lost a 17-year-old family member to gun violence just last week in Durham.

Langley is also the Executive Director of the Charles Hamilton Houston Foundation, a nonprofit that provides mentorship to minority children and young men.

“Young people who are not taken care of become adults who inadvertently become part of the problem that we’re all working to mitigate now which is gun violence, which is gangs, which is poverty,” he said.

In a statement, Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said “our patrol units and deputies are continually challenged with service calls of firearms being stolen from unsecured motor vehicles while they seize weapons off the streets connected to various criminal activity.” He went on to say crime-fighting initiatives are making progress.

At least 740 guns were taken by Durham police in 2022.

“We have to think about how systems that we have in place are failing [youth],” Langley said.