DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County leaders are working to address gun safety.

Monday, the county’s Gun Safety team gave an update on gun safety efforts at the Board of Commissioners meeting.

They say to date they’ve given away over 25,000 gun locks and educated thousands of people about gun safety.

They also talked about recommendations Durham city leaders gave to reduce violence in Durham.

Some of the recommendations that city leaders have made are making more of an investment in Durham’s crisis response program called “HEART,” increasing funding for Bull City United, increasing 911 operator pay and affordable housing.

Back in 2021, they also received a $200,000 comprehensive suicide prevention grant.

Their next steps include continuing to expand the program and offering trainings to interested counties. They also want to produce at least one campaign around gun safety in Durham.

