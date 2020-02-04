Durham County leaders discuss multi-million plan to improve district schools

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Board of Commissioners and Durham Public School Board discussed a 10-year-plan that would fund millions of dollars in school renovations and maintenance.

This discussion came one week after students at Morehead Montessori Elementary in Durham were displaced as a result of a malfunction with the heating system.

DPS leaders made a list of renovations and repairs that need to be made at schools across the district. It included a plan to build a new Northern High School, a new Elementary School F, and a new Jordan High School. Officials said the plan also allows them to have the funds to better maintain the school facilities once they are built.

“What we did at Morehead could have been prevented at a higher amount of maintenance funds,” said Julius Monk, Chief Operating Officer for Durham Public Schools.

While DPS leaders said they really need $727 million to make all of the necessary repairs possible, Durham County officials said on Tuesday they could only fork over $493 million.

“We have limited ability to borrow money and be able to pay it back,” said Wendy Jacobs, Chair of the Durham County Board of Commissioners. “This is what our financial officer has advised us to as far our borrowing capacity over the next 10 years.”

Monk said that the $493 million is a good start.

“We understand the position that they’re in, and so we’re glad that they want us at the table to try and deliberate on those things,” Monk said.

Betsy Stikeleather’s son attends the Durham School of the Arts. She said that she is concerned about the shape the school buildings are in.

“We have air quality issues in some of the buildings, and there is a sewage situation that will knock you off your socks when you walk by it,” Stikeleather said.

Stikeleather said she was glad to see the county and the school district working on a plan to make much-needed capital improvements.

“We’re very happy to see that they’ve laid out the tenure capital improvement plan and are looking very specifically at how they’re going to fund it because it’s been several years that things are behind,” Stikeleather said.

The plan was only up for discussion on Tuesday and no action was taken. There is no word on when county commissioners will make a final decision on the plan.

A bond would have to pass by voters to help fund these projects. County leaders said the earliest that will happen is in 2022.

