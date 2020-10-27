Durham County leaders strongly discourage door-to-door Halloween trick-or-treating

Durham County is just the latest in a string of counties and cities to release strict guidelines for Halloween.

In a Monday night meeting, the Durham County Commissioners asked the community to follow new Halloween safety guidelines to keep COVID-19 at bay.

“Because of COVID-19, traditional activities like trick-or-treating, indoor events and large gatherings are strongly discouraged and considered high risk,” said Wendy Jacobs, Chairwoman of the Durham Board of County Commissioners.

It’s part of a plan spearheaded by Durham Mayor Steve Schewel.

The city is asking that people not participate in door-to-door trick-or-treating or large trunk-or-treat events in church parking lots.

They also ask that residents turn off porch lights and put up signage to discourage large crowds in neighborhoods.

“We can’t afford to have a super spreader event at Halloween,” said Durham Mayor Steve Schewel.

Several other cities including Raleigh and Fayetteville are also discouraging trick-or-treating.

Meanwhile, cities like Roxboro and Holly Springs are allowing trick or treating.

While each city has a different strategy, leaders in Durham say theirs is all about keeping everyone protected.

“But that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy Halloween with your children and your families,” said Jacobs.

Durham has no plans to use barriers or police officers to manage Halloween traffic at this time.

For a list of COVID-19 safe Halloween events in Wake County and Durham County visit the links below.

Durham events | Wake County events