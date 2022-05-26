RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County has moved into the orange zone with the highest levels of COVID-19 in the community, according to a federal map.

The map released Thursday night by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had Durham as the only county in the state shaded orange.

The CDC recommends everyone in orange counties wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, including K-12 schools and other community settings.

Durham County moved into the orange zone because of two per capita rates — more than 200 new cases, and more than 10 COVID patients admitted into hospitals, for every 100,000 people who live in the county.

Wake County was one of the 15 counties in the state colored yellow with medium levels of the virus in the community. Six of those counties are in central North Carolina, including Franklin, Granville, Person, Vance and Warren.

The vast majority of North Carolina’s counties — 84, in all — were green with the lowest level of the virus in the community.

The CDC says less than 8 percent of counties in the U.S. are in the orange zone, compared to 21 percent that are yellow and 72 percent that are green.