DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — March 3, 2023 was officially Layne Riggs Day in Durham County.

Dozens of people came out to support the 20-year-old Bahama native during the proclamation Friday afternoon.

The Durham County Board of Commissioners declared the date in his honor, and Riggs even received a letter from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

Riggs was the winner of the 2022 NASCAR Weekly Series and the youngest national champion in the category’s history.

“I know it’s pretty cloudy, but to come out here and support and to have my own day, I never thought that’d be a thing,” Riggs told the crowd during the proclamation at Advance Auto Parts in Durham. “So it’s an amazing experience and I couldn’t be more thankful to everybody.”

Riggs’ father was also a winning NASCAR driver in the sport’s highest stage of competition.

The young man also made his truck series debut this past season.