DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s more than giving students school supplies for the upcoming school year. It’s a chance for students in Durham to also come jam to music, eat catered barbecue and win gift cards.

P.O.W.E.R., Inc., or Parents Owning Wealth Through Education & Resiliency, is a nonprofit organization that looks to encourage and equip parents with resources and life skills to support their children day-in and day-out, according to its website.

The nonprofit said Smokin’ Santa’s Que Crew will be on-site catering barbecue and southern favorites while P.O.W.E.R., Inc. gives out prizes from Target, Wal-Mart, Dollar Tree, Chic-Fil-A and gas giftcards.

One of the nonprofit’s organizers said it has already received a slew of donations from notebooks, packs of paper, pencils, binders, scissors, glue, rulers and book bags.

But is still in need of more backpacks, counting tools, dry-erase boards, and computers.

The event will be held at Cook Road Park in Durham from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.