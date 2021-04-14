DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Calling everyone from far and wide, Durham County health officials are planning a walk-up vaccination clinic for April 15.

Courtesy of a partnership between Durham-based non-profit Families & Communities Rising and the Walker Vaccine Clinic, officials are offering a COVID-19 vaccine shot to “all communities”.

“All communities welcome. For anyone and everyone. Spread the word!,” a social media post from the county reads.

The event is set to take place on April 15 from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 215 W. Seminary Ave. in downtown Durham.