Durham County officials say violence interrupter jobs ‘hard to fill’ as shootings continue in city

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s been one year since the Durham City Council decided to spend nearly $1 million to expand the Bull City United Violence Interrupter program to curb gun violence.

On Monday, CBS 17 learned half of the positions that were added as part of the expansion are still not filled.

In January 2021, the Durham City Council agreed to spend $935,488 to expand the violence interrupter program to four more census tracts and to add 18 more positions, which include violence interrupters, outreach workers, and supervisors.

A year later, Durham County officials tell CBS 17 that nine of those 18 positions have still not been filled.

No one with the county would speak on camera on Monday, but in an email, they said that the positions are hard to fill.

“Bull City United has been successful in gradually increasing staffing the program on schedule with the goal of filling all positions by June 30, 2022,” Dawn Dudley, the spokesperson for the county, wrote in an email.

Bull City United is made up of violence interrupters and outreach workers who serve as mediators, and they have been working since 2016 to prevent crime in McDougald Terrace and the Hayti area south of downtown.

Most of the members have been through the criminal justice system and are familiar with the troubled communities.

County officials told CBS 17 in November that the violence interrupters respond to every shooting in their census tract and they meet with those impacted by the shooting, so they can work to prevent another shooting.

The county has added nine more members who are either violence interrupters or outreach workers. These new members have allowed Bull City United to expand to Oxford Manor and Cornwallis Road Apartments.

In November, the county said that they needed to fill more of their vacant positions so they could expand to Franklin Village and Edgemont Elms. CBS 17 asked when they will be able to expand to these areas, but we have not heard back.

Meanwhile, shootings are continuing in Durham, as since Jan. 1 there have been 63 shooting incidents, 17 people have been shot, and three of those have died.

The number of gunshot wounds is up from this same time in 2021 when there 13 people had been shot and in 2020 when 15 people had been shot.

On Sunday, a 17-year-old boy was shot five times at McDougald Terrace at his family’s apartment on Wabash Street.

Police have not said yet what led up to the shooting, but his family said that the boy is on a ventilator, and he cannot talk right now.

“We have to stop this, we have to start loving one another,” said Gerald Robinson, the boy’s grandfather.

The family’s pastor, Bishop Darion White, senior pastor at Victorious Life Fellowship Church, said that more needs to be done to address the problem with gun violence in the community.

“I think that as a city and as a community we can do better than this,” White said.

Sheryl Smith just moved her family out of Franklin Village, one of the communities where Bull City United is planning to expand.

She moved because of the recent gun violence in the neighborhood, and she is frustrated the positions have not been filled yet.

“I’ve never seen them advertise if they’re hiring,” Smith said.

Smith said that she is willing to apply and serve as a violence interrupter in Franklin Village.

“I’d like to get a job doing it in Franklin Village, since they can’t get anyone to do it,” Smith said. “The city gave them $1 million, and the county gave them $1 million, but we’re not seeing where that money is going to help prevent crime.”

CBS 17 asked Durham County if they had data that showed whether shootings have gone down since the expansion of the Bull City United program, but we are still waiting on that information.

According to recent data released by the county, from July 2021 to September 2021, Bull City United conducted 275 mediations during that three-month time frame.