DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham County Emergency Medical Services paramedic has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation after someone tampered with controlled-substance vials.

An issue with the vial was found Feb. 11 by a county EMS supervisor, according to a news release Friday from the county’s office of emergency services. The vial was in a secure access storage safe.

Another supervisor was notified and an investigation was implemented per standard protocols in place. Tampering was confirmed during the course of the investigation, the release stated.

County EMS broadened its investigation Feb. 12, and as a result, found other similar vials with clear evidence of tampering.

A day later, EMS notified the Durham County Sheriff’s Office of the potential tampering of vials and submitted their findings to the assigned investigator. The paramedic has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete, the release stated.

At this time, the investigation remains active and Durham County EMS will not comment further on it.