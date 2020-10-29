Durham County program aimed at helping non-profits shifts to address COVID-19 issues

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The past seven months has completely shifted how Rachel Galanter and the staff at Exchange Family Center in Durham do things.

“We’ve had to scale back how often we meet with people,” Galanter mentioned, who is the Executive Director of Exchange.

Exchange is a non-profit that provides services through programs like, early childhood outreach and family support.

However, the pandemic has put a strain on them not only financially, but through what they are actually able to do.

“We used to be in people’s homes. At least 100 visits a week. Probably about 25 classrooms [visits] at a time. The families are overwhelmed. They can’t meet with us every week,” explained Galanter.

It is why Galanter said the organization applied for Durham County’s COVID-19 focus non-profit funding program.

The program is now in application phase.

According to the county, it’s aimed at helping non-profits “that address both COVID response and recovery issues” through food security, working with children, and workforce development.

“Non-profits, especially in our region, they are really struggling. At the end of the day when you have a little bit of money left that money isn’t going to non-profits at this moment,” explained Meg Farrell Buckingham with Triangle Community Foundation.

Buckingham said the Triangle Community Foundation is a resource for local non-profits. It works with donors to help give money to those organizations.

“This is also a time for non-profit to reach out and help funders to realize what really needs to be funded,” Buckingham said.

According to a North Carolina Center for Non-Profits survey, 87 percent of non-profits said that their revenue would be lower over the next six months. Meanwhile, 77 percent said at the same time demand for their services would be higher than usual.

As for Durham County, the application process for the funding program is open until November 12. The county mentioned on its website that awards will be announced in early January.

