Durham County Public Schools holds virtual town hall, Cumberland schools approve plan

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper said he will be making an announcement on reopening schools next week.

In the meantime, school districts in our area are having to make some tough decisions on how they plan to operate this upcoming year. All of them, going with a mix of in-person instruction and online learning.

They’re also offering virtual academies, for those that don’t feel comfortable going back.

“I have three kids, so I’m trying to maintain three different grade levels on my own. I mean I haven’t been in school in like 15 years,” Brittany Branbon, a single mom said.

With so much uncertainty, Durham Public Schools are holding a virtual town hall. The district will have a full day in-person instruction for Pre-K through 8th grade. Students in high school will be online. There will also be a virtual academy for those that don’t want to go back just yet.

“We have to consider the needs of our parents. If our parents are feeling comfortable I think they will be able to work with us as they send their student to us,” Superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga said.

Administrators said there will be additional cleanings, PPE for employees and protocols in place if a child or staff member becomes sick.

Teachers who are at high risk themselves can apply to take part in the virtual academy.

“I want to send them back. I think I am going to send them back,” Samantha Rabin, a parent said.

Cumberland County Schools also adopting a plan. They will have a mix of online and in-person instruction. Students will be divided into groups and will rotate on a weekly basis.

“My concern is are we going to be able on the 17th?” a Cumberland County school board member said.

Cumberland County Schools said it won’t have year-round school, at least for the fall semester.