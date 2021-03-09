Durham County receives Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine; still no word about mass vaccination clinic

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County Health Director Rodney Jenkins announced the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is going to two different locations in Durham.

At the Durham County Commissioner’s meeting Monday night Jenkins said 3,000 doses will go to the staff development center site off Interstate 85.

Another 700 doses are going to North Carolina Central University to help reach communities of color in Groups 1 through 3.

Jenkins says N.C. Central is set to start distributing their doses Tuesday.

Around 18 percent of the county has received their first shot of vaccine so far. However, county health leaders say they are still hopeful for more vaccine doses on all fronts.

CBS 17 asked for an update on the mass vaccination site that was supposed to be coming to Durham in early February. We were told there’s currently no date set for the clinic.

“I just got a text from my point of contact at CVS and they’re asking which Durham County site would be best for vaccinations. They’re hearing me, they’re hearing, seeing and they know the demand is there,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins said there have been issues with some teachers not showing up to vaccine appointments after getting their dose elsewhere but he said they’re addressing that.

“We’re facing some soft scheduling issues in that with this being a vaccine with no borders and people signing up five different places, they’re not necessarily letting us know. However, we’re doing the best that we can. We’re just using some scheduling techniques to keep our schedule as robust as we can,” said Jenkins.