Durham County reports 10th COVID-19 death, 41 new cases

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County health officials have reported a 10th death related to COVID-19.

Officials also reported 41 new cases among its residents, bringing the county total to 541.

The resident who died was over 65 years old and had multiple underlying health conditions, putting them at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19, officials said in a release.

To protect the families’ privacy, no further information about this resident will be released.

Durham County is continuing to monitor outbreaks of COVID-19 at three long term facilities.

There has been 111 cases of COVID-19 at the Durham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 41 at Treyburn Rehabilitation Center and four at Durham VA Healthcare System Community Nursing Home.