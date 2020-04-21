Durham County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, county total up to 6

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County health officials have reported two more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county’s total up to six.

The two residents who died were under 65 years old and had multiple underlying health conditions putting them at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19, according to the CDC.

No other information regarding the residents will be released.

The county is continuing to monitor cases at three long-term care facilities.

Officials say 91 people at the Durham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19, while 20 have tested positive at Treyburn Rehabilitation Center and four at the Durham VA Healthcare System Community Nursing Home.

Officials say 439 residents in the county have tested positive for the virus.