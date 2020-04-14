Durham County reports 3 nursing homes have COVID-19 outbreaks

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three nursing homes in Durham are being monitored by the county after residents and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 23 confirmed cases among the three facilities.

Durham Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center has 15 confirmed cases.

The center released a statement that says in part, “We will continue to do everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus in our center.”

CBS 17 spoke to one worker’s relative off camera who said he was shocked by the news. A sign in front of the building reads, “Heroes Work Here.”

Treyburn Rehabilitation Center has four confirmed cases. The center released a statement that says in part, “This pandemic is unprecedented and the facility staff remains committed to doing everything we can to minimize the spread of this virus.”

The Durham VA Healthcare System Community Nursing Home also has four confirmed cases. The facility has not returned CBS 17’s request for a statement or interview.

County officials said all residents and staff at the three facilities will be tested for the virus.

A county health department spokesperson said, “Tests are being conducted and results are being received rapidly,” when asked how many tests have been administered and when results will be back.

CBS 17 asked the county if the nursing homes all have proper personal protective equipment. The county said PPE availability is limited at this time and said the state is working to provide it to facilities in need to the greatest extent possible.

Durham County said it’s working with the state to minimize the impact of COVID-19 at the facilities as they continue to follow all CDC guidelines.

Health officials said they’ll start providing current hospitalization numbers for all long-term care facilities in Durham County every Thursday.

Durham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center’s full statement:

“Residents and staff are our top priority. We will continue to do everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus in our center. We are testing and screening residents and employees, as well as following our local and state health department recommendations. We are doing our best to keep residents, families and responsible parties informed of testing results. We continue to follow the CDC guidelines by restriction visitors, maintaining social distance and following infection control measures.”

Treyburn Rehabilitation Center’s full statement:

“As everyone has been made aware, the coronavirus is a very dangerous virus especially in the elderly and it is unfortunate that the center has had multiple confirmed positive cases. We want to convey our deepest concern for our residents and/or staff who have been diagnosed positive for coronavirus; our thoughts are with them and their loved ones at this challenging time.

Our center leadership and staff continue in their vigilance to keep our residents and staff safe taking significant measures to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The safety of our residents and staff is paramount. As a proactive and preventative measure, the facility management initiated testing residents with symptoms for COVID-19. Once notified of testing results, residents with positive tests will continue to be monitored at the center’s designated observation unit unless the physician orders them to be transferred to the local hospital for further care and services. We thank our local hospital systems for their service in providing excellent care and aid to our residents and our continued partnership.

We continue to communicate with, and appreciate the additional support of, the local Department of Public Health and their team. The facility staff continues to follow all CDC guidelines including adhering to all protocols for pre-screening residents prior to any admission, on-going monitoring of all residents, screening of staff, and maintaining compliance with infection control techniques and personal protective equipment recommendations.

We understand your interest in knowing the test results; however, the privacy rights of the residents and staff prohibit their disclosure. The facility has been informed that the Department of Public Health will be providing updates regarding cases in the local community.

This pandemic is unprecedented and the facility staff remains committed to doing everything we can to minimize the spread of this virus.”

