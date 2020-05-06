Durham County reports 30th death associated with COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham County reported two more deaths associated with coronavirus, marking the 30th death in the county.

The county health department said there are now 818 total cases. The two people who recently died from the virus were older than 65 and “had multiple underlying health conditions,” a news release said.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of these residents,” the release said.

The Durham County Department of Public Health also said that it is tracking outbreaks at five facilities: the Durham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (111 cases), Treyburn Rehabilitation Center (75), Durham Recovery Response Center (5), the Durham VA Healthcare System Community Nursing Home (5), and Hillcrest Convalescent Center (2).

Across the state, North Carolina health officials reported 25 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 as the total number of cases climbed to 12,758.

