Durham County reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham County reported on Thursday 31 news cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths associated with the virus, according to the county’s health department. That brings the county’s total to 500 cases and nine deaths.

The two patients who recently died were over 65 years old and had “multiple underlying health conditions, putting them at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19,” a news release said.

Earlier Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper extended North Carolina’s stay-at-home order until May 8. He said the decision was based on data.

The governor said he isn’t willing to risk the health of North Carolinians or the state’s hospitals and “easing these restrictions now would do that.”

