Durham County reports 7th COVID-19 death, 469 cases total

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County health officials on Wednesday reported its seventh COVID-19 related death.
The resident was over 65 years old and had multiple underlying health conditions, health officials report.
Officials say 469 residents have tested positive for the virus.
Durham County continues to monitor outbreaks at three facilities within the area.
As of Wednesday, 94 people at the Durham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19. Also, 22 people at Treyburn Rehabilitation Center and four at the Durham VA Healthcare System Community Nursing Home have tested positive for the virus.
