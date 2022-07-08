DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As development continues to boom in rural Durham County, some residents who live in the southeastern part of the county are concerned about the impact on water quality.

Pamela Andrews lives in the Oak Grove community near Wake Forest Highway and Sherron Road.

She said her community is concerned about if there is enough infrastructure in the county to handle the development that’s happening in the area.

“It’s really overwhelming and it’s very concerning,” Andrews said.

Andrews showed CBS 17 several townhome projects that are underway near her home.

“I know on Doc Nichols Road alone, there are seven or eight major developments, and that’s a little road that’s only 1.8 miles long,” Andrews said.

Andrews said with the development, comes concerns about runoff leaving creeks in the county looking like what they call “muddy tomato soup.”

“It’s very alarming when we see this tomato soup that’s bright, bright red,” Andrews said.

Andrews said she and others are concerned about what possible fertilizers and pesticides could exist in the runoff from farmland. She said it’s also concerning because the creeks flow into Falls Lake, which supplies drinking water to Wake County.

“I understand people want to come here, I understand a lot of corporations have been coming here, but we need to spread this out,” Andrews said.

Andrews said she and other neighbors are asking members of the city-county planning commission to think twice before approving every proposed project in the county.

This Tuesday, the commission is considering another project that will bring 666 townhome units to Kemp Road.

“There has to be a better way, there’s not infrastructure out here in the county,” Andrews said.

On Friday afternoon, Samantha Krop, the Neuse River Keeper for the nonprofit group Sound Rivers, came out to test for sedimentation and erosion in creeks in the southeastern part of Durham County.

“I’ll be using a turbidity monitor to test the turbidity, the suspended sediment that’s in the water,” Krop said. “We would love to see those who are in charge of permitting developments, that are ongoing and proposed, to think about approving those in a more responsive and careful way.”

Andrews said she is hoping this will help raise awareness among city and county leaders about the impact the development is having on rural water and land.

“We’ve got to be concerned about our environment,” Andrews said. “Obviously, to live we must have a few things, and water is one of them. So it’s very, very concerning.”

Officials with Durham’s city planning department told CBS 17 last month that every development must meet environmental and traffic standards to be approved.

Officials also said they are trying to accommodate the rapid growth of the county, while they are also working to preserve and protect the rural areas and environmental features that people love about Durham.

