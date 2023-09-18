DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – When construction on a Durham development started miles down the road, Heather Holder said the rumblings from dynamite explosions caused her water well to implode.

Back in April, the horse farm owner told CBS 17 she went almost six weeks without water.

“We had 30 horses at the time and, of course, no water in the house,” Holder said.

Also in Durham County on Doc Nichols Road, Sandra and Gene Ellixson said developer blasting caused part of their home’s exterior to crack along with parts of the driveway.

“You can stand there in the yard and the earth shakes up underneath you,” Gene said.

On behalf of those homeowners and several others, a neighborhood organization called Preserve Rural Durham sent a letter to state and local leaders last week asking for guidance in their pursuit of compensation.

“I’m just concerned that we’re not even contacted or talked to or compensated or even asked any questions,” Sandra said.

Six other cases listed in the letter claim damage such as collapsed wells and interior wall cracks.

Sandra and Gene did submit a claim.

“They denied it,” Sandra said. “[The insurance company] said that the meter that they had showed it was not strong enough. But the meter was not put in until way after most of the dynamiting was done.”

The general manager of East Coast Drilling and Blasting tells CBS 17 his company did blast at one point behind the Ellixson’s home, and he’s dedicated to helping the family get their issue resolved.

He also said a handful of other companies are blasting in the same neighborhood.

“I think we need more transparency here,” Sandra said.

For now, several are hoping for compensation. Click here to view the full letter sent to public officials.