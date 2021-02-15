Durham County residents still unable to make new appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — People in Durham County are still eagerly waiting for the Durham County Department of Public Health to begin scheduling new appointments after the process has been halted for nearly three weeks.

The department announced on Jan. 28 they would not be scheduling any new appointments due to a shortage in vaccines.

Health officials said on Monday there is no estimated date they will start scheduling appointments again.

They said it all depends on vaccine supply.

Marcia Cushing lives in Durham and she has been trying to get an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Durham for weeks.

“I don’t know how people are getting through, I don’t understand,” Cushing said.

Since the health department is not taking new appointments, she decided to try to get an appointment with Duke Health.

“It took forever to get through, and then when I spoke with someone she said ‘you have to go on a waiting list,'” Cushing said.

She said she also tried to get an appointment at Walgreens, but she had no luck there either.

“They were supposed to do it at warp speed,” Cushing said. “North Carolina, where are all the appointments? There’s nothing.”

Officials with the Durham County Health Department said there are 3,000 people on the waitlist for Groups 1 and 2 in Durham County, but health officials believe there are likely far more people in need of a vaccine in those groups.

Meanwhile as state leaders are pressuring schools to reopen, Durham teachers like Millie Beth Rosen are concerned about when the Durham County Department of Public Health will be able to start vaccinating teachers, since it doesn’t look they’ll finish vaccinating Groups 1 and 2 anytime soon.

“Most of us are pretty scared about going back without the vaccine,” Rosen said. “I don’t think we’ll get a significant number of DPS staff vaccinated before the end of the school year, with the way things are going,” Rosen said.

Currently the Durham County Department of Public Health is not allowing teachers to get on the waitlist, but teachers are permitted to go ahead and get on the waitlist at Duke Health.

Officials with Duke Health said they plan to start vaccinating teachers as quickly as possible.

CBS 17 also reached out to Walgreens to find out when they will start taking appointments for teachers, but we are still waiting to hear back.