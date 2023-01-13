DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A head-on crash has closed an intersection in northeast Durham County Friday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hamlin and Red Mill Roads, the highway patrol said.

The wreck has closed Red Mill Road at Hamlin Road, according to officials.

There is no word about the severity of injuries or how the wreck happened.

The scene of the crash is about a mile north of Interstate 85.

The NCDOT said the road should be clear and reopen by 9:52 p.m.