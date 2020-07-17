Durham County Schools votes for remote learning for 1st 9 weeks of classes

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County School Board unanimously voted for Plan C, which would mean students would engage in remote learning when school resumes.

At Thursday’s meeting of the Durham Public Schools Board of Education, and in response to teacher, staff, and community concerns over the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic, Superintendent Pascal Mubenga recommended to the Durham Public Schools Board of Education that the 2020-21 school year begin with full remote instruction (“Plan C”) for the first nine weeks.

“There are strong arguments for both our Plan B, which allowed pre-K-8 families to choose remote or in-person instruction, and also for Plan C, which offers our students and staff greater protection from COVID-19,” said Dr. Mubenga. “My conversations with our teachers and hearing their concerns tipped the scale. They assured me that they were up to the challenge of remote instruction, and I know they will deliver.”

The school board approved the recommendation unanimously.

While DPS is in Plan C, the school system says students will receive instruction and support through their base or magnet schools’ teachers and staff, with a robust live and personalized learning experience similar to that planned for Ignite Learning Academy.

Families that signed up for Ignite Learning Academy will not need to do anything new; they will automatically be supported by their current or assigned school.

