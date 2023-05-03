DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham city, county, and nonprofit leaders announced the annual Point-in-Time Count findings on Wednesday, which tallies the number of individuals experiencing homelessness.

“We’re actually seeing an overall decrease in the number of people in Durham that are experiencing homelessness,” Housing for New Hope Executive Director Russell Pierce said. “The main contributor to that is that during COVID, we had extra funds to pay for additional shelter space.”

Back in late January, volunteers identified 375 people who were considered homeless within Durham County.

But 144 of those individuals were found living in unsheltered locations, or places not fit for human habitation. That’s a 10 percent increase compared to last year’s count.

Housing for New Hope led the count.

“Part of what we’re trying to think through is how do we address this?” Pierce said. “[It could be] making changes with the shelter space, potentially additional shelter space is part of it, but also finding new housing options is one of the other pieces that we’re really trying to look for.”

The report shows there’s been a 35 percent decrease in emergency shelter capacity across the county. So fewer people were found living in those emergency shelters or transitional housing units.

“In our 2023 count, we had ten families who were unsheltered, living in cars, living in encampments, which is a big change for Durham,” City of Durham Homeless System Manager Colin Davis said. “That hasn’t been seen ever.”

Meanwhile, Housing for New Hope aims to buy an available senior housing property to enhance resources for homeless individuals.

“Homelessness is a symptom of the larger societal challenges that we have,” Davis said. “And it’s sort of how do we handle mental health? How do we handle physical health? How do we handle income inequalities? How do we handle all of those challenges? And as we start to solve those, in theory, the homeless numbers should start decreasing.”