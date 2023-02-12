DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Keeping young people out of harm’s way is what Durham County Sheriff, Clarence Birkhead, says keeps him up at night.

“How can we safe our youth? How can we curb this gun violence? How can we stop this senseless killing,” he said.

Birkhead said he’s looking to the youth for answers.

One of the ways is through a partnership with Durham Public Schools.

Next week, Hillside High School will debut the “State of Urgency” play, a call to action to stop gun violence.

“Certainly we want to reach those young people through the arts because it’s peer to peer. Those young people have a story to tell. So, I’m really hoping that from those performances we can spark some real conversations with our young people and our parents,” explained Birkhead.

This past week, two Hillside High students were shot on the American Tobacco Trail near campus.

One of the students, a 17-year-old, died. The other, a 15-year-old, was injured.

While the shooting occurred off campus, CBS 17 asked Birkhead if metal detectors are an option for schools in Durham.

“If it’s a knife, a gun, brass knuckles, we get weapons of our campuses every day on average. So, if metal detectors are on the table, I’ll certainly support that. We have metal detectors we just have to deploy them,” Birkhead said.

“We work closely with our principals and the DPS administration to decide what the appropriate approach will be. Beefing up security, increasing our visibility, working with our SRO’s and continuing to build relationships. We have our tip line. See something, say something. It’s working,” he stated.

Birkhead said when it comes to safety at schools and in the community overall, he said it comes down to both the city and county working together.

“It is a multi-tier approach to address this,” he said.

The State of Urgency play opens Friday evening to the public.

There will also be matinees held on Feb. 15, 16 and 17. They will include community conversations with Birkhead.

The sheriff will also hold community conversations during performances on Feb. 18 and 19 as well.