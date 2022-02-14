Durham County sheriff making changes after deadliest year on NC roads

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – 2021 marked the deadliest year on record for North Carolina roads. The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported 1,755 people were killed on roads this past year.

With funding from the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office created a new three-member unit to make roads in the county safer. The governor’s program distributed more than $18 million in grants to about 100 organizations in the state last year. A $750,000 grant was distributed to DCSO to allow for three deputies to be dedicated to traffic education and enforcement.

The sheriff’s office said they focus on major corridors where there are increased risks for crashed and use tools like highly visible mobile speed check stations, speed enforcement, and increased traffic monitoring. Nighttime and weekend enforcement have also been increased and deputies are looking for people without their seat belt and speeders.

A release from the sheriff’s office says they have already seen their efforts pay off in areas along Intersate 85, Interstate 40 and N.C. Highway 147.



“One life lost on our roads is too many,” said Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead in a statement. “Part of our mission at the Durham County Sheriff’s Office is to protect the welfare of the community and the traffic unit is addressing one way we can do that.”