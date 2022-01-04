Durham County sheriff reminds public to lock vehicles after 2 minors arrested for stealing car

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — While it may seem obvious to some, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office is once again reminding people to not only lock their vehicles at night but to make sure they remove any spare keys from inside.

Tuesday’s reminder comes days after an incident on Dec. 31, 2021, when a car was stolen from a driveway outside a home on Cub Creek Road.

Deputies responded to the home and later found the stolen vehicle about a mile away in the 1300-block of Hamlin Road. Inside the vehicle were two “juvenile suspects,” the sheriff’s office said.

Both suspects were taken into custody without incident and later returned to their families. The sheriff’s office said that charges are pending via juvenile petitions against the two.

The investigation into the theft is ongoing as investigators are working to determine if a third minor is involved in the crime.

Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said the car’s owner forgot two simple steps everyone should take.

“In this specific case, we learned a spare key was left inside the unlocked vehicle,” said Birkhead. “While the car was returned to their rightful owner, we remind our residents to lock their car when exiting their vehicles to avoid the possibility of criminal acts like this.”

The sheriff’s office said the public should always remember to “lock it, don’t lose it” in order to not “be an easy target for would-be thieves.”